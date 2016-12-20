Prominent names want spots on Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board

Seven members of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board will have at least 31 applicants from which to choose two public members to round out the nine-member board when it meets Jan. 12.

The board took applications through noon Monday, fielding nearly 20 new applicants in the hours preceding the deadline.

Among the high-profile contenders on the list of applicants:

— Long-time Southern Nevada real estate developer Mark Fine, 70. A Southern Nevada resident since 1972, Fine, as president of American Nevada, helped develop Green Valley and is now the principal of Mark L. Fine & Associates.

— Lee Haney, 47, owner of H&H Enterprises. Haney has numerous connections in the gaming industry and conducts public relations, government affairs and business development functions. A 15-year associate with the Sig Rogich Communications Group, she has followed the stadium development plan since its inception.

— Former Urban Chamber of Commerce Executive Director E. Louis Overstreet, 75. An engineer with a Ph.D., Overstreet served as board chairman of a Cleveland-based engineering company that had a piece of the construction management of the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium and served on a bond advisory committee of the Clark County School District.

— Jeffrey Silver, 70, a high-profile Las Vegas gaming attorney. He is a former Clark County chief deputy district attorney and former member of the state Gaming Control Board, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Las Vegas Events boards.

— Former gaming executive Marilyn Spiegel, 64. She is a philanthropist and former president of seven local casinos, including Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. She is also a former member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors.

— Former construction executive Tito Tiberti, 71. Tiberti is a UNLV Foundation trustee and former president of J.A. Tiberti Construction Co. He has served on the board of directors for both the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Nevada Taxpayers Association.

Silver and Spiegel both applied to be board members this year when Clark County commissioners were tasked with appointing three members. Neither was selected.

The seven current authority board members may also consider a representative from the stadium developers, the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and the Oakland Raiders.

The board also took requests for qualifications for legal representation for the board until 3 p.m., Monday. Late Monday, the board’s contracted staff had not released the names of firms that have applied for the contract. The board is expected to choose a firm at its January meeting.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

