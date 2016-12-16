Raiders, Adelson family begin fine-tuning stadium development details

The Oakland Raiders and the Adelson family have begun fine-tuning details of a stadium development deal they will present to the National Football League and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

The team also reiterated assurances that its focus is on relocating the team to Las Vegas and that a stadium proposal announced this week after votes by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the Oakland City Council isn’t economically viable.

Meeting on Thursday in Las Vegas, Raiders executives and several Adelson family members, including Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, discussed a checklist of details, from stadium naming rights to parking revenue to locker-room design, said Andy Abboud, vice president of government relations and community development for Las Vegas Sands.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak also attended the meeting and tweeted afterward, “Had a great meeting today with the Raiders and the Adelson family. Both are working very hard to finalize a complicated deal.”

