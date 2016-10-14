Raiders stadium backers look for more votes in Assembly; fires delay legislators

CARSON CITY — Proponents of a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas to lure the NFL and Oakland Raiders are working to secure 28 votes in the Assembly on Friday and end a special session that has dragged on for four days.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 1 on a 16-5 vote on Tuesday, but the Assembly must still approve the measure to finalize the $1.9 billion stadium financing plan.

Members of the Assembly were expected to start a session about 11 a.m. after a marathon session that ran for 17 hours from Thursday into Friday, finally ending just after 1 a.m.

In addition to the political pressures facing lawmakers, two fires in the Washoe Valley between Reno and the capital were causing logistical problems for some members of the Legislature. The roads in the valley were closed, requiring the use of an alternate route via Virginia City.

An amendment to the bill will be considered by the Assembly. It would expand the Stadium Authority Board to nine members from seven, adding another representative from Clark County and one from UNLV.

It also defines the rent to be charged to the university to use the stadium to “actual operational or pass-through costs” excluding any fixed costs on game or event days. UNLV also would get three additional event days, for graduations or other events.

If the Assembly approves the amendments and approves the bill, the changes would go back to the Senate for its review and approval.

Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, said Thursday it appeared as if supporters had 27 of the 28 votes needed in the Assembly to pass the measure, 17 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

But that was before controversy erupted over a Review-Journal story about $900 million in transportation costs needed in part to accommodate the stadium. The report caused Mike Willden, who is Gov. Brian Sandoval’s chief of staff, and Transportation Department Director Rudy Malfabon to appear and answer lawmaker questions after midnight Friday.

Assembly Majority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas, said he is optimistic the concerns about the transportation issues were resolved, and that the bill would win approval Friday.

The bill also includes a $1.4 billion expansion and modernization of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The projects would be paid for with an increase in the Clark County room tax — 0.88 of a percentage point increase to fund $750 million of the stadium and 0.5 of a percentage point increase to raise $400 million for the convention center.

