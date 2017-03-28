Sisolak: Raiders appear committed to Russell Road site for new stadium

Clark County Commission chairman Steve Sisolak said Tuesday that the Oakland Raiders’ “premier site” to build a new NFL stadium remains a 63-acre property at Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive, just west of Interstate 15 and Mandalay Bay.

Sisolak said he had shared his own concerns about the site due to problems that may be created with additional game day traffic. But after speaking with Raiders owner Mark Davis and team president Marc Badain on Tuesday, Sisolak believes the team is committed to doing what’s necessary to make the location work.

“They understand my concerns, and that they have to work to alleviate those concerns,” he said. “They still have to do their traffic and pedestrian and drainage studies. That may change their minds, but they’ve got to take it step by step.”

A series of upgrades was listed in a transportation report released in October recommending that the Nevada Department of Transportation build at least $899 million in freeway projects that were previously planned to handle heavy traffic headed in and out of the stadium.

Environmental studies are underway for a $150 million reconfiguration of the Tropicana Avenue interchange at Interstate 15, along with a separate project that calls for construction of direct-access ramps that would connect a new carpool lane on I-15 to exits at Harmon and Hacienda avenues, according to Nevada Department of Transportation Director Rudy Malfabon.

Remodeling could begin as soon as 2020 for the Tropicana Avenue interchange along I-15, but a timeline is not yet determined for the carpool offramps.

Malfabon had previously said that some freeway projects planned for Clark County might be delayed in order to accelerate the proposed improvements surrounding the proposed stadium sites.

NDOT officials have also said the county’s fuel revenue indexing money might possibly be paired with state highway funds to pay for the projects. Earlier this month, several members of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s board of directors said the Raiders should help pay for those transportation projects around the stadium.

Review-Journal staff writer Art Marroquin contributed to this story. Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861.