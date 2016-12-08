Stadium Authority Board debuts its website

Clark County residents interested in joining the Stadium Authority Board can now get application instructions at LVStadiumAuthority.com

The website launched Wednesday also has information on how to apply to serve as the board’s legal representation. The website eventually will include meeting materials and other documents pertaining to the board’s activities.

The board is responsible for choosing the site and approving contracts for a planned $1.9 billion domed stadium in Clark County. Its legal representation will negotiate the stadium’s development and operating agreements.

The deadline to apply for the two empty board seats and to serve as the board’s legal representation is Dec. 19.