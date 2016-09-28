Stadium critics say they aren’t opposed to Las Vegas dome, want better deal for public

Critics of a proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat football stadium say they aren’t opposed to building a dome, but they want a better deal for the public if tax dollars help fund construction.

Representatives of Nevadans for the Public Good on Wednesday released a five-page report, “Seven Hidden Risks in the Stadium Plan,” in a morning news conference.

Nevadans for the Common Good, a faith-based organization composed of more than 40 religious and nonprofit groups, wants public officials to seek a funding plan that’s more favorable than the current recommendation, which calls for $750 million in increased hotel room taxes.

That group and the Nevada Taxpayers Association are among the first organizations to take a public stance against the stadium plan developed by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, Majestic Realty and the Oakland Raiders, whose officials have said they would seek relocation of the NFL franchise to Las Vegas if a stadium is built.

“Nevadans for the Common Good has studied the stadium plan and has concluded that this is a bad deal for taxpayers with an unacceptable level of risk for the residents of Clark County,” the organization said in its summary of the report.

“We cannot afford to gamble $750 million of public money on a deal that doesn’t include the guarantees for substantial public benefits,” the summary said. “We have identified seven risks to the public that haven’t been adequately discussed.”

Those seven risks:

— Taxpayers bear the risk of a stadium bond default. The group said because general obligation bonds would be used to pay off the debt, other tax dollars would be used if room tax revenue is insufficient.

— There’s a risk that room taxes wouldn’t be sufficient “when the next recession occurs.” The group said room tax revenue fell by more than 30 percent — $66 million — between 2007 and 2009 during the Great Recession. The stadium’s funding plan calls for 33-year bonds, and the group believes it’s likely that another recession would occur between now and 2050.

— By not choosing revenue bonds, the stadium plan puts taxpayers at risk. Revenue bonds are supported by a revenue source, and the group believes that by using general obligation bonds, the risk is shifted from private developers to the public.

— The 33-year bonds increase the cost to the public. The group says that if the project is backed with more common 20-year bonds, the ultimate cost could be reduced by more than $250 million.

— Stadium bonds will limit Clark County’s ability to invest in other projects. The group says debt limits will prevent the county from investing in roads, hospitals and parks.

— “History shows that a stadium is a money pit.” The group argues that a stadium has large maintenance and renovation needs, and the lack of a 39 percent cap on public funding toward construction raises the risk that taxpayers will need to spend more.

— The economic benefits touted by stadium backers are based on unrealistic projections. The stadium plan projects 46 events a year in the stadium.

Similar concerns were raised by the Nevada Taxpayers Association in an email sent to members of the organization on Monday.

Several of the group’s concerns were addressed in meetings of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee, which recommended the project to Gov. Brian Sandoval and spent most of the year vetting the proposal.

Sandoval last week said he would call a special session of the Nevada Legislature in early October to consider a financing package to build the stadium.

Legislation authorizing the tax increase would require a two-thirds majority of both the state Senate and the Assembly. If lawmakers approve, the proposal would be reviewed by NFL owners in January to consider the relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas, a move that would require a three-quarters vote of the 32 team owners.

Stadium proponents were not immediately available for comment on the group’s concerns.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

