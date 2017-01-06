Posted 

Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 US stores

Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 US stores

web1_downtown-summerlin-sep26-14-024_7731611.jpg
Starbucks at Macy's in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 US stores

web1_7731611-0d4bc0df57d44eeabc563ef7e8b0b714_7731611.jpg
In this file photo, customers drink coffee and check messages inside a Starbucks Coffee store in downtown Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Starbucks to stop selling alcohol at more than 400 US stores

web1_img_4031_7731611.jpg
Patrons sit inside Starbucks at 7260 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (Raven Jackson /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Starbucks will stop selling beer and wine at more than 400 U.S. stores next week as it ends its “evenings” program.

The coffee chain says the “Starbucks Evenings” program in 439 company-owned stores in the U.S. will end Jan. 10. It said the program may continue in some of the nine licensed stores where it is offered, or overseas. The program was first tested in 2010 near Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle, and was expanded as a way to drive sales beyond the morning rush. In addition to alcohol, the evening menu featured foods like bacon-wrapped dates.

Starbucks said in 2014 it planned to expand alcohol to “thousands” of stores. Now, it says it will integrate beer and wine into its higher-end retail format, such as Roastery stores.

 