Sugar Factory American Brasserie plans new location at Fashion Show mall

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open its largest location in December at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The 17,700 square-foot, two-story location will include a 3,000 square-foot chocolate lounge, an indoor dining room, and outdoor patios on both levels.

David Kring is general manager. The store will employ about 125 people with about half of those full time.

Alan Hajjar is general contractor on the project.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie has headquarters in Las Vegas and Miami. The company has 19 other stores and is “rapidly expanding,” a spokeswoman said in an email.