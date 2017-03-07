Tipsy Robot on tap to be serving drinks on Las Vegas Strip by summer

The Tipsy Robot is coming to a bar on the Strip.

But it will be serving drinks, not imbibing.

A permit issued to The Miracle Mile shopping center at Planet Hollywood on Feb. 27 describes the project as a walk-up front bar run by a robot and retail area, a total of 2,500 square feet. The bar will have an open area where customers can see the robot.

Robotic Innovations, based in Las Vegas, is the company behind the project. In December, the company filed for a trademark for cups, shot glasses, headwear, shirts and bar and restaurant services with the name Tipsy Robot, according to federal records.

Katie Conway, a spokeswoman on behalf of the Las Vegas-based company behind the project, said the bar will open by summer. The company will hold a job fair but the number of people it will employ has not been decided yet.

The project includes local and international partners, Conway said.

A similar concept exists on Royal Caribbean cruise lines. The Bionic Bar is on four Royal Caribbean ships and debuted in 2014, according to the company’s website. The Bionic Bar is manned by two robots engineered in Italy that make different cocktails.

The work is valued at $540,000, according to Clark County records. Representatives with Miracle Mile would not comment on the new tenant.

This isn’t the first new tenant making its way into Miracle Mile. The shopping center will house a new location for a L’Oreal-owned cosmetics chain.

