Allegiant Air begins nonstop Las Vegas-Kansas City flights

Allegiant Air on Thursday launched nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Kansas City, Missouri, with company officials estimating that the new route will bring more than 21,000 additional tourists to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas-based budget carrier will offer two weekly flights between Las Vegas and Kansas City on Sundays and Thursdays.

Through Sunday, fares for one-way trips will start at $49 for flights to Kansas City International Airport, good for travel until April 28, Allegiant officials said.

“We’re excited to offer these flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas,” Allegiant’s chief operating officer, Jude Bricker, said in a statement. “We’re eager to bring more Midwest travelers to visit the entertainment capital of the world and to contribute to the economic growth of the Las Vegas area.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.