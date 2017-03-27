Business, civic leaders hail decision to relocate Raiders to Las Vegas

Southern Nevada business and political leaders on Monday cheered the NFL owners’ decision to relocate the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, bolstering the city’s status as the nation’s leading entertainment destination.

Business and gaming industry leaders applauded the 31-1 vote conducted in Phoenix that clears the way for construction of a stadium for the team and other events. Local, state and federal politicians weighed in with their hopes that the Raiders’ arrival would be a catalyst for more visitation — and more taxable revenue that could be used to solve other state problems from education and health care to infrastructure.

Few were as close to the negotiations as Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, who was prepared when the vote occurred.

In the hour leading up to the vote, Sisolak phoned reporters and finalized his prepared statement on the relocation from inside his sixth-floor office in the Clark County Government Center. The room’s TV was turned to ESPN, and a black-and-silver Raider’s cap was on his desk.

“Hopefully an hour from now the sun will be shining even brighter is Las Vegas,” he told a reporter from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The text confirming the move came from Raiders’ president Marc Badain at 11:05 a.m. Sisolak’s phone rang less than a minute after.

“Las Vegas Raiders,” he answered.

From there it was a deluge of calls of congratulations and interviews. At one point, former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid called Sisolak.

“This is a big one,” Sisolak told told him. “A lot of jobs, construction and permanent. It will bring a lot of revenue to town.”

For Sisolak, Monday’s vote solidified a dream he’s worked toward making a reality for the last two years. The chairman said he “couldn’t be happier” about the news,”

“You’ve got the opportunity to potentially hold a Super Bowl here in the future which is beyond belief,” he said. “It just opens up a lot of doors that we previously did not have a facility, a venue to open those sorts of things.”

GATHERING TO CELEBRATE

Near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign about 30 people, most of them members of Laborers Local 872, gathered to celebrate the announcement of the Raiders’ move to Southern Nevada.

“It’s been a long time coming, it’s a game changer now,” said Louis DeSalvio of Local 872.

“We’re reinventing ourselves,” he added.

Parked across the parking lot from the sign were the union’s firetruck and semi truck wrapped in Raiders logos. Local 872 flags waved in the wind next to the sign as tourists lined up for photos.

Local 872 member Henry Baker said he was excited to put people in Nevada to work. He said the relocation means more tourism for the city.

“Everyone needs another excuse to come to Las Vegas and this is the perfect one,” he said.

A group of fans and union members huddled together as they cheered and waved signs for television cameras.

“Just win, baby!” shouted lifelong fan Robert Reyes. “And we won today.”

Reyes, who lived in Los Angeles when the Raiders relocated back to Oakland in 1995, said he was excited to reunite with his team. He has been living in Las Vegas for 17 years.

“It’s a great day for the city of Las Vegas. We’re going to have a great new stadium, we’re going to have more jobs, we’re going to have more opportunity and a lot more stuff to do,” he said.

GAMING INDUSTRY CHIMES IN

The gaming industry also was pleased with the news.

“We congratulate the Raiders and the National Football League on today’s historic decision to place a team in Las Vegas,” said Geoff Freeman, CEO of the American Gaming Association. “The second announcement of a major sports franchise to locate a team in Las Vegas in just the last 12 months demonstrates how far gaming has come, from a niche industry to a $240 billion economic engine that supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states.”

Freeman said the gaming industry partners with professional teams around the country and “we look forward to soon doing the same in Nevada.”

One of those companies, William Hill, which operates 108 legal sports books in Nevada, also applauded the relocation approval.

“We are excited that the Raiders are coming to town. Anything that is good for Las Vegas is good for William Hill,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. “This is further evidence that the myth that legalized sports betting somehow hurts the game is nothing more than fake news.”

Review-Journal staffers Blake Apgar, Scott Davidson and Elaine Wilson contributed to this report. Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.