Ice cream makers gather in Las Vegas for scoop on flavors, trends

As doors of the hotel conference room open, more than a hundred ice cream industry professionals pour in, grabbing spoons as they line up to taste the latest innovations just starting to melt in pint-size containers.

Over the course of about 30 minutes, the attendees of the 35th annual Ice Cream Technology Conference make their way around three tables holding more than 20 containers of ice cream. The attendees pause as they taste the flavors, sometimes nodding their head in a sign of approval.

Among this year’s eight finalists in the annual Innovative Ice Cream Flavor and Novelty Competition were such names as Snickerdoodle, Windmill Cookie Butter and Colossal Cookie Crunch. The cookie prevalence this year replaces the alcohol-based flavors like gin and tonic that dominated last year’s competition.

The Ice Cream Technology Conference, which concludes Wednesday at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson, gathers companies representing about 75 percent of the $7.8 billion American industry to discuss the latest trends and regulation as well as vote on their favorite new ice cream flavors. Participating companies ranged from multinationals like Dunkin’ Brands Inc., which owns the Baskin Robbins chain, to long-running family-owned businesses such as Graeter’s Manufacturing Co. and startups like Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. The show is closed to the public.

Participants say consumer demand continues to evolve with artisan ice cream, simple ingredients and flavors with “stories” growing in popularity. This year’s conference included presentations on millennial preferences, clean labels and reducing added sugar.

The U.S. ice cream industry has been stagnant since the start of the the new millennium in terms of total volume, with annual consumption per person actually falling about 15 percent to 23.4 pounds of ice cream and frozen dairy products. Ice cream isn’t falling out of favor, rather people are choosing smaller, more expensive options, said Cary Frye, the event’s organizer for the past 20 years.

“There is an increase in demand for novelty products,” said Frye, who is also vice president of International Dairy Foods Association. “You might be eating just a 3 ounce high-end ice cream bar rather than two scoops. Producers understand this and are no longer just aiming for volume.”

Like many other food industries, ice cream is being impacted by consumer preference for more natural and organic ingredients that can be easily recognized. Dunkin’ Brands, for example, recently announced it would stop using artificial flavors that go by names like Red #40 and Blue #1.

But even with recognizable ingredients packed inside a high-end novelty bar, ice cream makers need to have a clear story to sell their new creations, say participants.

“Snickerdoodle Cookie may be not the most exciting flavor, but telling them that we were inspired by our Snickerdoodle cookie and we wanted to make it the best-tasting Snickerdoodle ice cream they ever had is a really important thing to consumers right now,” said Benjamin Stanley, innovation R&D manager for Dunkin’ Brands.

Stanley had come to the conference to see the makers of ingredients and see the latest trends.

The Ice Cream Technology Conference started 35 years ago as a gathering of a few dozen ice cream makers to discuss industry challenges in a group setting.

The conference was later widened to include makers of ingredients and equipment. Among the 130 people in attendance are 80 suppliers of ingredients, 40 ice cream makers and about 10 equipment makers.

