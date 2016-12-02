Inaugural Hainan Airlines flight from Beijing to Las Vegas underway

SOMEWHERE OVER THE PACIFIC — The inaugural Hainan Airlines nonstop flight from Beijing to Las Vegas has taken off and is en route to Las Vegas with about 95 percent of seats filled, about 200 passengers.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said getting on the plane was “very exciting” and felt like “the first day of school.”

“It’s a great sense of accomplishment, it’s a team effort,” Ralenkotter said. “This is the start of a new relationship … now we really can be even more aggressive in the Chinese marketplace.”

Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for McCarran International Airport, said it’s been a long, well-earned win for Las Vegas.

“It will be great to finally see those people stepping off of the plane experiencing an airport that was really designed to accommodate days like Dec. 2,” Jones said.

When Chinese passengers do step off the plane, they will be the first to see the fruits of McCarran’s China Ready program, which includes Mandarin signage, Chinese-speaking ambassadors to welcome passengers and help them to navigate, as well as a WeChat presence. WeChat is a widely used social networking and mobile wallet app in China.

Every passenger aboard the flight is slated to receive souvenirs and enjoy a cake-cutting ceremony.

“On each and every inaugural flight, our flight attendants specially prepare some programs, which also involve the passengers as well,” said Hou Wei, senior vice president of Hainan Airlines.

The LVCVA team and other representatives from Las Vegas and Hainan Airlines boarded the flight after a whirlwind of celebratory events.

The night before Hainan Airlines and the LVCVA hosted a launch party at The Peninsula Beijing hotel, during which representatives from the two organizations exchanged gifts, a traditional Chinese custom.

Prior to boarding the plane there was another celebratory event at the gate, and another celebratory event that includes a ceremonial water arch is scheduled upon landing in Las Vegas. The ceremonial water arch, also known as a water salute, entails two firetrucks sandwiching the plane and spraying plumes of water onto the aircraft.

The inaugural flight comes on the heels of the one year anniversary of the China-U.S. Tourism Year, which Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama declared 2016 to be last year.

“What better way to end the (China-U.S. Tourism) Year than to have new nonstop service,” Ralenkotter said.

