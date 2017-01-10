Las Vegas hosted record 42.9M visitors in 2016

Southern Nevada hosted a record 42.9 million visitors in 2016 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is forecasting a modest half-percent increase in 2017 to 43.2 million.

Kevin Bagger, the LVCVA’s executive director of research, told the authority’s board of directors Tuesday that convention attendance was up 7.1 percent to 6.3 million for the year.

Bagger said the occupancy rate for 2016 was 89.2 percent, well above the national average.

Bagger attributed the strength in the visitation numbers to the estimated $1.2 billion in private investment from the resort community.

