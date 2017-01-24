Las Vegas tourism leaders plan to tap virtual reality to enhance visitation

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will use virtual reality technology to put prospective visitors into the city’s hotels, shows and clubs.

And, of course, those popular “What happens here, stays here,” television advertisements.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, chairman of the LVCVA’s board of directors, was a last-minute replacement for President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter at Tuesday’s Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce Preview Las Vegas networking and forecasting event at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Weekly offered no new details on plans for the LVCVA’s $1.4 billion expansion and improvement project that began with last year’s demolition of the Riviera. Through a contracted project management company, the agency will draft plans for a new 650,000-square-foot exhibit hall and various improvements, including a corridor that will enable conventioneers the ability to access each hall without going outside.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

