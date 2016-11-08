LVCVA approves $1.6M for more work on former Riviera site

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.6 million increase to its contract with the company preparing the former Riviera site for parking and outdoor exhibits.

The board of directors voted 14-0 to increase its contract with W.A. Richardson Builders to $44.6 million because of the added costs of removing 23 times more contaminated soil from the site than initially estimated.

The LVCVA’s property manager for the site will now apply to have the added costs reimbursed by the Nevada State Petroleum Cleanup Fund. There’s no assurance the costs will be reimbursed and the LVCVA won’t know for 12 to 18 months whether the fund’s administrators will approve the request.

In the meantime, the additional $1.6 million will come from an agency contingency fund. None of the LVCVA’s other programs will be affected.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.