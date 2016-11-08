Posted 

LVCVA approves $1.6M for more work on former Riviera site

The 24-story Monaco tower at the Riviera hotel-casino is imploded on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, June 14, 2016, to pave the way for expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @LorenTownsley

Advertising for the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center is seen outside the former site of the Riviera on the Las Vegas Strip, March 29, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto)

Fireworks blast near the Monaco tower at the shuttered Riviera shortly before it was imploded on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Fireworks go off seconds before the implosion of the Monaco tower at the Riviera hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. The 24-story tower is the first of the two to be imploded at the site to make way for an expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @LorenTownsley

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.6 million increase to its contract with the company preparing the former Riviera site for parking and outdoor exhibits.

The board of directors voted 14-0 to increase its contract with W.A. Richardson Builders to $44.6 million because of the added costs of removing 23 times more contaminated soil from the site than initially estimated.

The LVCVA’s property manager for the site will now apply to have the added costs reimbursed by the Nevada State Petroleum Cleanup Fund. There’s no assurance the costs will be reimbursed and the LVCVA won’t know for 12 to 18 months whether the fund’s administrators will approve the request.

In the meantime, the additional $1.6 million will come from an agency contingency fund. None of the LVCVA’s other programs will be affected.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

