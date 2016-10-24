LVCVA awards new food service contract in unanimous vote

A company that was fired by convention center officials in Columbus, Ohio, received unanimous support by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and will become the new food service contractor for the Convention Center and Cashman Field next year.

The authority’s board of directors voted 11-0 to approve a 7½-year contract with two three-year options with Volume Services Inc., doing business as Centerplate.

The contractor is expected to gross $25 million to $30 million a year and based on an escalating commission percentage in the contract, the LVCVA is expected to receive $7.8 million in revenue a year.

The contract takes effect Jan. 1 — days before Southern Nevada’s largest annual convention, CES, brings more than 170,000 conventioneers to the city.

Chief financial officer Rana Lacer said the staff and board were aware of the company’s controversies in Columbus where the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority terminated its contract with Centerplate, which later sued for wrongful termination.

Lacer said the LVCVA investigated the matter thoroughly and determined that the incident was an isolated incident that involved wrongdoing by a public official. She said the LVCVA conducted numerous reference checks and determined that contracting with Centerplate would not be problematic.

