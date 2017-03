The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Wednesday approved a second NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The LVCVA board unanimously approved a seven-year, $2.5 million annual agreement for the race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.