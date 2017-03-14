LVCVA to turn over Cashman Center to city of Las Vegas early

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will turn Cashman Center over to the city of Las Vegas earlier than anticipated to focus its efforts and resources on the $1.4 billion Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project.

The LVCVA board on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised property transfer agreement that will turn the exhibit halls and theater at the center over to the city on June 1 and the building will be mothballed by Dec. 31.

The LVCVA will continue to operate the stadium and parking lots surrounding it through the duration of a lease agreement with the Las Vegas 51s minor league baseball team through Dec. 31, 2022, at the latest. The 51s, which are considering moving the team to a new stadium near Downtown Summerlin, would have to give the LVCVA two seasons’ notice of a move.

The city’s early takeover of Cashman signals a last-ditch effort by the city to convince the Oakland Raiders to consider Cashman as a site for an NFL stadium if the team is permitted to relocate the franchise to Southern Nevada. A relocation vote is expected when team owners meet in Phoenix March 26-29.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, a member of the LVCVA board, has led the bid to convince the Raiders to consider a downtown home.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

