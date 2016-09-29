McCarran notches 2.3 percent rise in August passenger traffic

More than 4.09 million airline passengers flew through McCarran International Airport last month, a 2.3 percent increase over August 2015, the Clark County Department of Aviation will report Thursday.

Figures show that the increase came from upticks in domestic and international travelers passing through the nation’s eighth-busiest airport.

More than 3.68 million passengers boarded or arrived on domestic flights last month, a 2.2 percent increase from a year earlier. International flights arriving or departing McCarran carried 323,414 travelers, a 2.8 percent increase from a year earlier.

Air Canada saw a 35.8 percent increase in traffic with 75,550 passengers, while Canadian carrier WestJet was down 16.5 percent with 78,263 passengers.

British Airways carried 30,320 passengers in August, an 11.2 percent increase from last year. Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air reported a 44.3 percent increase in traffic to 9,126 passengers last month. Korean Airlines was up 5 percent last month, with 8,636 passengers.

Mexican carrier Interjet reported a 65.8 percent jump to 8,310 passengers in August, while Aeromexico saw a 3.3 percent increase to 28,280 passengers. Volaris reported 22,211 passengers, a 6.5 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

The airport’s top three carriers showed slight declines in passengers. Market leader Southwest reported 1.56 million passengers in August, a 0.9 percent dip from last year. American Airlines, the No. 2 carrier at McCarran, reported a .4 percent decrease, with 422,091 passengers last month. Third-place Delta reported a 0.1 percent decline from August 2015 with 317,452 passengers last month.

Spirit Airlines, the No. 5 carrier at McCarran, continued to show the largest jump in traffic, up 18 percent with 293,221 passengers. No. 4 United Airlines reported another relatively flat month with 305,972 passengers, a 0.4 percent increase in traffic.

Year-over-year figures show that more than 31.5 million airline passengers traveled through Las Vegas during the first eight months of 2016, a 4.8 percent increase from the same period last year.

