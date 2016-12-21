Neon Museum set to unveil larger gift shop

The Neon Museum’s new and larger gift shop opens Friday.

The gift shop will offer clothes, books, souvenirs and other goods from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The new store was part of a $300,000 expansion into the museum, located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

The museum operates the 1,300-square-foot store along with Marshall Retail Group. The Las Vegas-based company operates 16 gift shops in the city, including the one at McCarran International Airport.

Neon Museum’s previous gift shop was in the lobby of its visitors center.

The museum opened in October 2012 and has a collection of 500 signs used by local casinos, motels and businesses in the 1940s through the 1970s.