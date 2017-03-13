New $15M corporate, social event venue opens in Las Vegas

Enclave, a $15 million high-tech corporate and social event venue located a mile from McCarran International Airport, has officially opened a year after breaking ground.

The 75,000 square-foot multi-purpose venue has 22 rooms of various sizes and function including ballrooms, conference rooms, dressing and bridal room. The Enclave will offers services such as event production, beverage, cuisine and branding aimed at corporate events, product launches, trade shows and weddings.

The launch of Enclave comes as Las Vegas attracts a record number of visitors to the city for tourism and business, pushing up rates for meeting and event spaces. The city hosted an all-time high of 42.9 million visitors in 2016, including a 7 percent jump in convention attendance. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects another record year in 2017.

Enclave managing directors Eli Stearns, Jay Curiel and Keith Conrad conceived the idea for a new Las Vegas events venue based on feedback from corporate clients seeking space with greater bandwidth capacity to handle new demands such as live conferencing. The walls of Enclave are lined with fiber optic cable, which drove up the cost of the project.

“We have more power than the Toshiba Plaza next to T-Mobile,” said Laren Rogat, marketing director for Enclave and sister company 3G Productions. “You could have a Ted Talk without having to run any wires through the room.”

3G Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, handles production, audio and video installation as well as staffing for events at venues such as Mandalay Bay and T-Mobile Arena. 3D Productions will handle all the audio and visual production at Enclave and store its equipment in 10,000 square feet of warehouse space at the new venue.

Las Vegas-based Panattoni Development Co. began construction on Enclave on March 9, 2016. The venue had a soft opening in January and hosted the 1,500-person Las Vegas Woman’s Magazine Spring cover party in February. Rogat said Enclave can handle up to 3,000 people, but the “sweet spot” is 500 to 600.

Facebook Inc. will be hosting an event next week at Enclave while Cisco has booked for later in the year, she said. Enclave has booked about 20 weddings as well, Rogat said.

Enclave is also seeking to attract Las Vegas performers, including those on residency in the city, to rehearse in its 9,000 square-foot room. Las Vegas resident performer Britney Spears has to fly her entire team to Los Angeles to rehearse because of the lack of space, said Rogat. 3G Productions has worked on Britney Spears performances in the past. Rogat declined to say whether any deals with singers are in the works.

