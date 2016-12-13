Posted Updated 

Next phase of $1.4B Las Vegas Convention Center expansion approved

Lee Smith prepares a dirt ramp for a Ford Motor Co. demonstration prior to the 50th anniversary of the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Pepe Floras of Tru Services Group erects a booth for Axalta Coating Systems for the 50th anniversary of the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved the next phase of its $1.4 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The board unanimously authorized an eight-month $1.28 million contract extension with its builder representative, Cordell Corp., to begin the process of designing a 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall.

By the end of August, Cordell officials will meet with the LVCVA staff, its contracted partners and building customers that conduct conventions and trade shows in Las Vegas to solicit ideas for needs within the construction program.

That information will be included in the design process.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

