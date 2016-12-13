Next phase of $1.4B Las Vegas Convention Center expansion approved

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved the next phase of its $1.4 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The board unanimously authorized an eight-month $1.28 million contract extension with its builder representative, Cordell Corp., to begin the process of designing a 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall.

By the end of August, Cordell officials will meet with the LVCVA staff, its contracted partners and building customers that conduct conventions and trade shows in Las Vegas to solicit ideas for needs within the construction program.

That information will be included in the design process.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.