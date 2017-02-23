Oversight panel hears details of $1.4B Las Vegas Convention Center expansion

The Las Vegas Convention Center will become the second-largest in the country when the 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall is completed by the end of 2020.

Representatives of the Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County, meeting for the second time on Thursday, received reports and discussed the scope of a $1.4 billion expansion and renovation project that will be funded by bonds supported by an increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax.

The financing is part of the same legislation approved to fund a proposed $1.9 billion domed football stadium.

Thursday’s meeting was the first of three for the Oversight Panel to receive details of the project in advance of an approval of the construction plan in May. Panelists will discuss the project’s budget, scheduling and financing in March and design and construction in April.

On Thursday, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority executives and Terry Miller, the LVCVA’s owner representative and a consultant from California-based Cordell Corp., explained the competitive landscape in the convention industry and details of the renovations planned.

When the new exhibit hall is built, the amount of available space will expand from 1.9 million square feet to 2.5 million square feet. Currently, Chicago’s McCormick Place has the most with 2.6 million square feet and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando is second at 2.1 million square feet.

But the Las Vegas project includes additional expansion and renovation, including new meeting rooms and pre-function space, new service and loading docks, a lobby connector between the north, central and south halls, additional parking and upgrades in technology and back-of-house systems.

