Posted Updated 

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_lv_aerials_092616bl_367_8261194.jpgBuy Photo
Cashman Center, shown in this aerial photo taken on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, is the site of several community events and exhibits that will be without a venue if plans proceed to mothball the facility. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_aging_expo_002_8261194.jpg
Workers pass out programs and bags at the entrance to the Successful Aging Expo at Cashman Center Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, in Las Vegas. The one-day expo offers free seminars and exhibits that provide a variety of useful information on health, home, finance and travel for seniors. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_toygiveaway008_8261194.jpg
Recipients wait for their turn to receive their toys and gift cards from Salvation Army volunteers at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013. Down from last years' ability to provide gifts to 9,000, The Salvation Army will still be giving away toys to over 6,000 valley children this holiday season. (Alex Federowicz/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_lv_aerials_092616bl_373_8261194.jpg
The Cashman Center in Las Vegas is seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_bikefest_006_8261194.jpg
Tom Fabio looks at an Indian Chief Vintage motorcycle during BikeFest at Cashman Center, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2013. The bike retails for $20,999. More than 200 vendors and 35,000 people are expected to attend the four day event. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_bikefest_005_8261194.jpg
Steve Tucker fuels a Victory Motorcycle during BikeFest at Cashman Center, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2013. More than 200 vendors and 35,000 people are expected to attend the four day event. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_aging_expo_001_8261194.jpg
Lloyd Probasco, center, and Becky Shui, right, participate in electrical stimulation therapy at the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of America booth during the Successful Aging Expo at Cashman Center Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, in Las Vegas. The one-day expo offers free seminars and exhibits that provide a variety of useful information on health, home, finance and travel for seniors. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shutting down Cashman Center a problem for event organizers

8261194_web1_toygiveaway028_8261194.jpg
Salvation Army volunteers deliver bags of toys to recipients at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013. Down from last years' ability to provide gifts to 9,000, The Salvation Army will still be giving away toys to over 6,000 valley children this holiday season. (Alex Federowicz/Las Vegas Review Journal)

By Richard N. Velotta
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Organizers of a number of community events staged at exhibit halls at Cashman Center are scrambling to find new places for their shows once Cashman is mothballed by city officials at the end of the year.

The management of Cashman Center, which has an exhibit hall, a theater and meeting rooms as well as a stadium is gradually being shut down and is in the midst of an operational transfer.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority earlier this month approved a plan to turn the convention center, meeting rooms and theater over to the city of Las Vegas, but continue overseeing the baseball stadium until the team moves to a facility planned near Downtown Summerlin in several years.

On April 5, the Las Vegas City Council will consider a memorandum of understanding to take control of all but the stadium as of June 1. The city’s plan is to close the convention venue, the meetings rooms and the theater on Dec. 31.

That has steamed some event organizers who have had their shows at Cashman for years.

DOZENS OF SHOWS

Over the course of a year, dozens of shows are conducted at Cashman: bridal expos, gun shows, outdoor improvement shows and several competitions, including volleyball, basketball, dance and Junior ROTC events.

“I talked to a few other facilities today and they’ve said, ‘Sorry, we can’t accommodate you,’” said Chandler Rice, president of Desert Wind Enterprises, which stages the Great American Comicon show and also operates Desert Wind Comics and Collectibles, a retail outlet in Las Vegas.

Rice said while there are several hotels that have meeting and convention facilities, many of them require the purchase of room nights to book them — and his shows and others like them are targeted to local residents.

He also said some meeting facilities have rooms with 12-foot ceilings that can’t accommodate two-story booths that some of his vendors have for displays.

“Where are we supposed to go?” Rice asked.

CRAFT FESTIVAL AFFECTED

Steve Powers of Steve Powers & Co., in Templeton, California, has a similar dilemma with his event called The Great Craft Festival.

“Over 35 years, I have produced 68 shows at Cashman Center and used the entire exhibit hall,” Powers said. “The show has had over 880,000 people attend in that time frame. I have paid over $1 million personally in rent for Cashman and the show has provided over $500,000 in parking revenue for the LVCVA.”

The LVCVA board gave unanimous approval to turn the center over to the city as a cost-cutting measure. Officials say they run the center at a $5 million-per-year loss, but can cut that to $3.5 million a year by just running the stadium. The savings would be applied toward paying for the LVCVA’s $1.4 billion convention center expansion and renovation that won’t be completed until 2022 or 2023 and will be designed for events that attract attendees from around the world.

There could be some discussion about the matter when the City Council meets, but Deputy City Manager Scott Adams said the city is preparing for the next iteration of Cashman Center’s use, which hasn’t been determined.

OTHER CASHMAN USES

Proposals have included turning it into a stadium for Major League Soccer or a cultural corridor for some of the nearby museums. A proposal to turn the facility into a test site for autonomous vehicles — cars and drones — has been submitted and other ideas, including a sports medical complex, are under consideration after two rounds of requests for proposals have been made.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also is hopeful for a longshot bid to convince the Las Vegas Raiders to build their 65,000-seat stadium or a practice facility there.

Rice said there may be some other good news on the horizon. He said he is in negotiations with the World Market Center to use its pavilion structures north of the complex for community shows. A representative of World Market Center could not be reached about those prospects.

“I guess I’d hope the City Council would be helping out on this,” Rice said. “Isn’t that their job, to be looking out for citizens and residents?”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

 