Workers putting up Marquee Dayclub Dome

A common lament of visitors to Las Vegas in late fall comes with the discovery that Las Vegas’ legendary pool parties are not a year-round affair.

While most casino swimming pools stay open all year long, the Las Vegas dayclub pool party scene — complete with big-name DJs, high-wattage light shows and bikini-clad throngs grooving between cabanas with high-priced bottle service — closes in mid-October until spring.

The Marquee Dayclub Dome at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, however, keeps the party going by bringing the club indoors — or more accurately, bringing the indoors to the club, which otherwise is an outdoor party destination.

“The summer doesn’t have to end,” says Lou Abin, owner of Tao Group. “We threw a couple great parties and wanted to keep them going.”

The first domed wintertime party at the Marquee Dayclub took place on Feb. 16, 2014. Since then the dome has become an annual fixture. The planned parties have expanded from nine events to 27. And like the dome calendar, the dome structure built five stories above Las Vegas Boulevard is also more substantive.

“It’s a draw,” Abin says. “We saw the trend in daytime business increase dramatically over the last few years and realized the masses wanted a totally different experience.”

The new dome currently going up is semipermanent structure, made of a glasslike fabric that weighs 106,000 pounds and covers nearly 30,000 square feet of pool area at the Cosmopolitan.

It comes complete with a sprinkler system and other safety features made necessary by the disappearance of the Harmon Hotel next door, which changed relevant wind patterns. Temperatures inside can be maintained between 80 and 90 degrees.

In previous years, the indoor dayclub was open for just a few special dates. But now the dome over Marquee is becoming a wintertime fixture that Abin says he hopes will be complete by the middle of this month. The structure will stay up into March. The exact tear-down date will depend on the weather Abin says.