Two companies with Southern Nevada ties declare special dividends

Two publicly traded companies who do business in Southern Nevada recently declared special dividends.

Gaming Partners International, a Las Vegas-based casino currency and table gaming equipment company, declared a special cash dividend of 12 cents per common share payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, MDC Holdings, a Denver-based homebuilder operating in the valley, declared a special 5 percent stock dividend payable Dec. 20 to shareholders of record Dec. 6. For the dividend, MDC will issue one additional share of MDC common stock for each 20 shares shareholders have as of the record date.

Thestreet.com rates MDC stock a B- and Gaming Partners stock a B’ both are rated “buy.”