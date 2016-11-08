Virgil’s Real Barbeque to conduct job fair in Las Vegas

A new tenant at The Linq Promenade will be holding a job fair Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carmine’s in the Forum Shops at Caesars.

Virgil’s Real Barbeque is set to open in December and will be hiring nearly 250 employees for both front-of-house and back-of-house positions that include wait staff, kitchen staff, bar staff and office staff.

Virgil’s is a New York stalwart known for its variety of Southern barbecue options.

Its Las Vegas location will occupy 14,000 square feet on multiple levels with indoor and outdoor seating and live music nightly.

Building Virgil’s has created work in Las Vegas for more than 100 construction workers and currently more than 50 vendors have contributed to the project, a spokesman said in a statement.