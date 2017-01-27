Women’s lifestyle brand Soft Surroundings plans store at The District

A St. Louis-based womens lifestyle brand will open its first local store at a Henderson shopping center.

Soft Surroundings will sell its brand of apparel, beauty and home products at The District at Green Valley Ranch in March. It’s part of 17 new store openings slated for this year, according to a company statement Thursday.

The store will staff about 25 people once hiring finishes. Open jobs are listed at softsurroundings.applicantpro.com/jobs.

The brand sells to women of all ages. Last year, the company opened 15 new stores and 10 in 2015.

Soft Surroundings’ retail team has studied the Las Vegas Valley, spokeswoman Lauren Parker said. The brand has been requested enough times online and from catalogs by local shoppers to warrant a physical Nevada store, she said.

Soft Surroundings typically opens in outdoor lifestyle centers around 4,000 square feet, Parker said. The closest Soft Surroundings store is in Arizona.

