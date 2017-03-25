1 taken to UMC with brain injury after fight in southwest Las Vegas Valley

One person was hospitalized with a brain injury Friday afternoon after a fight broke out in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fight began about 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot near the Rapid Cash at 6151 W. Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. As a result, one person was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in grave condition.

Metro homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate the scene because the prognosis for the person hospitalized was “not good” as of Friday afternoon, police said.

It was unclear Friday what happened in the moments before the fight, or if those involved in the fight knew each other. It was also unclear if a suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.