2 Nevada inmates die in custody, Corrections Department says

Two Nevada inmates have died in custody, the state Department of Corrections said Monday.

Reynoldo Duquesne, 67, died Wednesday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s Regional Medical Facility in Carson City. He was committed from Clark County in 2008 and was serving 96 to 240 months for attempted murder, according to the department.

The department is unable to contact or notify Duquesne’s next of kin and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members.

Robert Gonzales, 78, died at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City and was previously held in the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center, the department said.

Gonzales was committed from Carson City in 1986 and was serving 240 months to life for first-degree murder.

The department did not immediately release any details on the causes of death.

