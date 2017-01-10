2 students arrested after bringing gun, ammo to Gibson Middle School

Two Las Vegas students were arrested after bringing a gun to school and a staff member was threatened Friday.

Details on the threat were not immediately available. No students were threatened and there were no injuries, Young said.

The 13- and 14-year-old boys were arrested Friday afternoon after it was discovered that one had brought a handgun in his backpack and the other had brought ammunition to Gibson Middle School at 3900 W. Washington Ave., Young said. Both were booked into the county Juvenile Detention Center.

Just hours earlier, about 9:30 a.m. a 12-year-old boy was also arrested after he brought a loaded gun to Saville Middle School, though no threats were made.

“We tell parents to be nosy in their kids’ lives,” Young said, “to know about their friends and their internet activity.”

Students who bring guns to school can face jail time or probation, and their parents can be fined, depending on the child’s history.

Review-Journal Reporter Jessica Terrones contributed to this report. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.