26-year-old booked on hate or bias crime charge

Las Vegas Police booked Manuel Contreras, 26, into the Clark County Detention Center on a hate or bias crime charge after an altercation early Monday morning near the Strip.

Contreras, who is alleged to have used the term “white power” was booked at 2:19 a.m. Monday, and bail was set at $2,000.

Police said an intoxicated man approached three black men at a bus stop near Palazzo and Sands Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday and started fighting them, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police weren’t sure if the fight was racially motivated, Gordon said.

