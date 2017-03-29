3 Las Vegas students reported inappropriate touching by teacher

Three Las Vegas middle school students reported being inappropriately touched and harassed by their math teacher starting as early as August, according to a police report.

The 57-year-old White Academy teacher, Gregory Beasley, was arrested Monday.

Three female students reported being touched by Beasley on the back and buttocks in his classroom while standing at the white board and solving math problems, according to a Clark County School District police report obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

One student told police that Beasley would approach her from the rear and intentionally place his stomach on her backside. He would regularly ask for hugs and have the student stay after class, according to the report.

When the student would attempt to leave, “Beasley would grab (her) arm not allowing her to exit the room,” according to the report. The student told police that while she was alone with Beasley, he told her that he loved her and said, “If I was 20 years younger I would date you.”

The student also told police that Beasley had touched her entire back and shoulders multiple times between August and January. She told him to stop on many occasions, but he did not, according to the report.

Another student, in a different class period, told police that Beasley slid his hand into her back pocket and touched her buttocks while at the white board. She also reported him rubbing her back three or four times over the course of about one month, according to the report.

“It felt uncomfortable and I was very scared,” she told police. “I am still scared and uncomfortable.”

A third student told police that Beasley continuously harassed her about her sexuality. He would ask her “why she liked girls instead of boys,” according to the report. The girl said she told Beasley to stop, but he did not.

A witness in one of the classes told police that “Mr. Beasley has touched and looked at girls inappropriate many times,” according to the report. Another witness also corroborated the details and told police that the victims had mentioned feeling harassed and not wanting to be in the class anymore.

On Monday, Beasley was being held in the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor. He no longer appeared in jail records Wednesday.

One year ago, White Academy, 1661 W. Galleria Drive, was selected by the Clark County School District to begin a new magnet program as a performing arts academy, according to the school’s website.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.