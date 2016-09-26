Arizona authorities investigate shooting death by Mohave Valley homeowner

A shooting death by a homeowner is under investigation in the western Arizona community of Mohave Valley.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a resident on the 10000 block of S. Gwen Street shot an acquaintance who entered his home unannounced on Sunday and aggressively demanded money.

Spokeswoman Trish Carter said the male victim, whose identity was withheld pending notification of his family, was dead inside the home when deputies arrived at about 11:00 a.m. She said the homeowner, Steven Whiting, 58, was waiting on the porch outside the residence and the gun had been placed on a table.

Carter said the county attorney’s office will review the investigative report to determine if any charges will be filed.