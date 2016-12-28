Posted Updated 

BLM seeks public’s help identifying vandal responsible for damaging Red Rock sign

The sign for Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a vandal it says significantly damaged the Red Rock Canyon sign on Highway 159 on Dec. 17.

“We are looking to the community to help us identify the culprit,” Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Manager Catrina Williams said. “This sign marks the entrance to the Red Rock Canyon area and is photographed by thousands of visitors each year.”

People with information on this case may call BLM law enforcement at 1-800-521-6501. Tips can remain anonymous.

A conviction may yield a fine exceeding $500 and 10 years in jail.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 