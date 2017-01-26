Businesses evacuated due to ‘possible explosive device’ in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating reports of a “possible explosive device” in a vehicle at an east valley shopping center.

Officers initially responded about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the vehicle, parked at a 4401 E. Bonanza Road convenience store on the southeast corner of Bonanza and Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

It’s unclear how police were tipped off to the device.

All businesses on that corner of the intersection have been evacuated, including a CVS drugstore, 4411 E. Bonanza Road, and the Cardenas market at 4421 E. Bonanza Road, Gordon said.

As a precaution, police also shut down traffic within a one-block radius of the reported device.

Metro’s ARMOR unit, which falls under the department’s emergency operations bureau, responded to the call.

As of 10 p.m. no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.