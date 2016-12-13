Car stolen, man arrested near downtown Las Vegas

A man is in custody after police saw somebody drive recklessly in a stolen sports car Tuesday.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said the officer first spotted the gold Ford Mustang near Fremont and North Bruce streets just after 3 a.m. The car had no plates. Police later discovered the car was stolen.

Gordon said officers briefly set up a perimeter south of downtown after finding the car in a dirt lot near South 15th Street, south of East Charleston Boulevard. The driver was not with the vehicle.

K-9 units later found a man in the area, Gordon said, and he was taken into custody.

