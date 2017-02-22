CCSD police investigating swastika graffiti at Cheyenne High School

Clark County School District police are investigating graffiti of a swastika and other symbols that were spray-painted on two doors at Cheyenne High School sometime during the three-day weekend.

The graffiti was painted over before classes resumed on Tuesday, according to the district.

“CCSD would like to emphasize that our schools are safe and respectful learning environments,” the district said in a statement. “We urge our school communities to stay focused on their studies and continue to respect one another.”

Assemblywoman Dina Neal released a statement on the incident, calling it a “reprehensible act.”

“I denounce the actions that took place at Cheyenne High School and stand with the members of my community,” she said.

Anyone with information can call district police at 702-799-0228.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.