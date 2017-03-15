CCSD warns parents about interactions between drivers, students of 3 southwest Las Vegas elementary schools

The school district and parents of students are on high alert after a string of women have asked students to get in their cars in the southwest valley.

Three separate, but similar, suspicious incidents, have been reported by students within two blocks of each other in the Mountain’s Edge community between Feb. 28 and Tuesday.

In each instance, a woman reportedly asked students to get into her car. Descriptions of the woman and the vehicle vary, Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said.

Letters were sent home to parents describing the interactions.

According to the Feb. 28 letter from Canarelli Middle School, two students waiting for the bus at West Gomer Road and South Durango Drive were approached by a woman driving an “old and dirty” Jaguar sedan. The woman, who was white, had black hair and a tattoo on her arm, according to the students.

The second incident happened between March 5 and March 6. A letter from Wright Elementary School similarly warned parents of a woman with red hair driving a suspicious vehicle. She pulled her white sedan over and asked a student riding her bicycle near South El Capitan Way and Sacramento Hills Avenue to get in her car.

In the most recent incident Tuesday, Reedom Elementary School sent home a letter saying a woman driving a white Malibu asked an adult and child walking near the school on Mountain’s Edge Parkway if they needed a ride. When the two declined, the woman told them to get in the car.

The woman, who has a medium build, is described to be white with gray-brown hair.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incidents, but has not confirmed whether the events are related or if the suspect in the three incidents is the same woman.

Roddy said the goal of the letters is to “create awareness, not to create panic.” Parents are asked to review safety tips with their children.

STAYING SAFE

Walk in groups when traveling to and from school

Never accept a ride from a stranger

If approached by a stranger, keep a safe distance and consider running

Shout as loud as possible, if necessary

Never release private information to strangers, like name or address

Run to a safe space, like a school, church, or business

Always tell your parents or guardians where you are

Be sure to know your parents’ or guardians’ full names, addresses, and phone numbers

Get a license plate number, if possible

Roddy said the school district has looked into increasing patrols in the area.

