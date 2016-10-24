Chase of car-theft suspects ends inside casino parking garage

No shots were fired, but Nevada Highway Patrol troopers pointed their guns after cornering car-theft suspects in a northwest Las Vegas casino parking garage Monday morning.

Three suspects are in custody after troopers identified a stolen car via its license plates near North Rancho Drive just outside Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino, Sgt. John White said. He estimated troopers attempted the stop about 1:15 a.m.

Troopers tried to pull over the black four-door Lexus sedan but the driver did not comply.

Troopers chased the car into the casino’s east parking garage and up to the second floor, White said. There officers held two suspects — a man and a woman — at gunpoint and took them into custody.

NHP found and detained at gunpoint a third suspect hiding in a nearby drainage ditch, White said.

Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 unit helped NHP on the call.

White said he wasn’t sure whether they were armed.

Troopers remained in the garage as of 2:30 a.m.

