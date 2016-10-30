Child abuse suspected in boy’s death in east Las Vegas

Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy as a homicide after he was found unresponsive at a flexible stay living complex in the east valley Sunday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said fire department officials found the boy unresponsive at the Siegel Suites near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. He said the child was not sick or injured and his body exhibited signs of trauma.

The boy died 30 minutes after arriving at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, McGrath said.

“These are some of the most difficult investigations that any of us have to deal with, even from the most experienced detectives,” he said. “It is very sad that we are investigating this as a child abuse death.”

McGrath said a male has been detained in connection with the case. Detectives were also speaking to the victim’s mother Sunday, he said, to determine whether she was involved. The male and the mother were both in the apartment when authorities arrived.

“She has a responsibility in there too, if she was present,” McGrath said.

Four other children, all younger than 8, were in the apartment where the boy was found, McGrath said; all were unharmed. Child Protective Services has taken custody of them, he said.

He said the mother has been staying at the extended stay apartments with another couple, whose two children were among the five in the apartment. McGrath said it would seem that seven people staying in one apartment would be “too many,” but noted that’s something Child Protective Services will have to address.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

