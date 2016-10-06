Clark County Coroner identifies woman shot and killed Tuesday in Summerlin

The Clark County Coroner has identified the woman who was shot and killed by her grandson Tuesday afternoon in Summerlin.

Marilyn Guidry, 86-year-old Las Vegas resident was shot in the middle of the street on the 2100 block of Henniker Way, near Lake Mead and Rampart Boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Guidry was shot and pronounced dead on the scene shortly after officers arrived, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

For hours, Metro’s SWAT team tried to negotiate with the suspect, whom police identified as Bradley Christian Francis. He was sitting in the backyard of his Henniker Way home, armed.

By 8 p.m. Tuesday, he exited the yard and surrendered to police, who arrested him.

Francis was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. He is being held without bail.

Police are investigating whether an altercation occurred inside the home before the shooting, because a few neighbors told police the woman was already bloody when she came outside.

Neither the woman nor the suspect had a criminal history, according to police, and Metro didn’t have a record Tuesday night of any previous domestic incidents at the address.

During the barricade, residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

