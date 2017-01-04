Clark County district attorney’s office launching Warrant Wednesday

The Clark County district attorney’s office is launching Warrant Wednesday, a new program to find defendants with outstanding warrants.

Warrant Wednesday will launch Wednesday and spotlight a defendant at large and wanted for crimes, the district attorney’s office said. The idea is to seek the public’s help to find the defendants.

“We have a large number of cases that we cannot proceed on because the defendant’s whereabouts is unknown,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. “Our hope is that by sharing information about the defendant through social media and our local news outlets, these people will be located and finally answer for their crimes.”

Anyone with information on the wanted defendants are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit information online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com or text CRIMENV and their tip to CRIMES (274637).

