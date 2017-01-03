Coroner identifies Utah man who hanged himself in Las Vegas hospital bathroom

The man who barricaded and hanged himself Sunday in a MountainView Hospital bathroom has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 28-year-old Brandon Blake Hancock of West Valley City, Utah.

Las Vegas police said Hancock entered the emergency room of the hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, about 1 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a restroom. He later hanged himself.

He died at the scene, police said. SWAT and crisis management personnel were present. No one else was injured.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.