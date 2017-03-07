Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died Monday after altercation

The man found dead Monday in a central valley apartment has been identified as Arturo Carrillo, 43, of Las Vegas.

When Las Vegas police arrived at the Canyon Club Apartments, 2665 S. Bruce St., they found a woman at the bottom of a stairwell with stab wounds to her stomach, neck and face. A short time later, they found Carrillo, in the couple’s apartment, dead from what police suspect were self-inflicted stab wounds.

“We’re operating under the assumption that those were self-inflicted stab wounds based on witness statements,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said at the scene Monday.

The Clark County coroner has not yet determined Carrillo’s cause and manner of death.

Before she was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the woman told police she was stabbed by her husband. She was in stable condition and taken into surgery Monday. She is expected to survive.

