Coroner’s office identifies woman stabbed to death in Henderson on Saturday morning

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Kaplan, 48 (Henderson Police Department)

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman stabbed to death in Henderson on Saturday morning as 30-year-old Amanda Kaplan.

Henderson police said that about 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a medical call at a home in the 500 block of Kristin Lane, near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway.

They discovered Amanda Kaplan dead from a stab wound to the chest, police said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Michael Kaplan, the 48-year-old man who called police remained on scene and was taken into custody, police said.

Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said Michael and Amanda Kaplan were married.

Three small children— a 7-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old—were inside the house at the time and were taken into the care of Child Protective Services, Henderson police said in a statement.

Michael Kaplan was booked into the Henderson Detention Center; he is charged with open murder.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

