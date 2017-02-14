Posted 

$1.5M bail set for Arbor View athletic director facing child porn charges

Roger Brown, the athletic director at Arbor View High School who was arrested on child pornography charges, appears in court before Judge Eric A. Goodman at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Roger Brown, the athletic director at Arbor View High School who was arrested on child pornography charges, listens as his attorneys address Judge Eric A. Goodman at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Roger Brown, the athletic director at Arbor View High School who was arrested on child pornography charges, appears in court before Judge Eric A. Goodman at the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb, 14, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Arbor View athletic director charged with child pornography had his bail set Tuesday at $1.5 million and had a new charge added — first-degree kidnapping.

According to the criminal complaint, Roger Brown had taken in a 16-year-old possible runaway from Utah. Prosecutors also allege that he plied the boy with alcohol and drugs to seduce him into performing sexual acts.

The criminal complaint also now alleges two additional victims, in addition to the one boy whom Brown allegedly asked for photos.

Alexander Chen, the deputy district attorney, said forensics had been going through Brown’s electronic devices and believed the prosecution would be bringing new charges based on images they had found.

The prosecution and defense attorneys argued about bail prior to the hearing. Gabriel Grasso, one of Brown’s attorneys, believed bail should be set at $50,000 while Chen believed bail should be set at a minimum of $1 million.

Judge Eric Goodman settled the matter by bringing up the new kidnapping charge: “If he’s convicted of that, he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 