2 Las Vegas men charged with running eBay scam

A grand jury has accused two Las Vegas men of running an eBay scam, the Nevada attorney general’s office said Friday.

John Lubera, 31, was charged with five felonies: four counts of theft in the amount of $650 or more, and one count of multiple transactions of fraud and deceit in the course of an enterprise or occupation.

Joseph Lubera, 21, was charged with four felonies: one count of theft in the amount of $650 or more committed against a person 60 years or older, two counts of theft in the amount of $650 or more, and one count of multiple transactions of fraud and deceit in the course of an enterprise or occupation.

The men were indicted by a Clark County grand jury this week in connection with alleged fraudulent acts committed between October 2013 and May 2014.

According to the indictments, the Luberas used a series of aliases to sell items, including electronic devices and musical instruments, for auction on eBay but never delivered any of the products.

The attorney general’s fraud unit investigated and will prosecute the case.

“Schemes such as the one alleged in this case fleece vulnerable customers out of their hard-earned money, and are especially devastating to unsuspecting elderly,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a statement.

