3 Las Vegas teens held without bail in 2014 killing of mother — VIDEO

Three teenagers were ordered held without bail Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court in their first appearance to face murder charges more than two years after a 41-year-old woman was killed.

Brenda Yamileth Garcia, 18, Joseph Luis Sanchez, 19, and Michael Trieb, 19, face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the November 2014 death of Julia Garcia, also known as Julia Lopez-Maravilla.

Authorities found the body of Julia Garcia, the mother of Brenda Garcia, wrapped in trash bags and dumped in a desert area near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road on Nov. 15, 2014.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ordered the teens held without bail.

