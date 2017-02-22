Posted Updated 

3 Las Vegas teens held without bail in 2014 killing of mother — VIDEO

Brenda Yamileth Garcia, 18, Joseph Luis Sanchez, 19, and Michael Trieb, 19, were ordered held without bail Wednesday in the November 2014 as they face murder charges in the death of Julia Garcia. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brenda Garcia, 18, appears at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Garcia and two other teenagers face murder charges in the 2014 death of Julia Garcia, Brenda's mother. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joseph Luis Sanchez, 19, appears at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Sanchez and two other teenagers face charges of murder in the 2014 death of Julia Garcia. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael Trieb, 19, appears at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Trieb and two other teenagers face charges of murder in the 2014 death of Julia Garcia. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joseph Luis Sanchez, left, Brenda Garcia and Michael Trieb, right, 19, appear at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. The three face charges of murder with a deadly weapon in the November 2014 death of Julia Garcia. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brenda Garcia, Joseph Sanchez and Michael Trieb (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Three teenagers were ordered held without bail Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court in their first appearance to face murder charges more than two years after a 41-year-old woman was killed.

Brenda Yamileth Garcia, 18, Joseph Luis Sanchez, 19, and Michael Trieb, 19, face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the November 2014 death of Julia Garcia, also known as Julia Lopez-Maravilla.

Authorities found the body of Julia Garcia, the mother of Brenda Garcia, wrapped in trash bags and dumped in a desert area near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road on Nov. 15, 2014.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ordered the teens held without bail.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 